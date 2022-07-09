Wait, what! 'Top Gun 3' is in works with Tom Cruise? Here's what we know

Exciting news for all the Top Gun die-hard fans as they might see Tom Cruise once again making his come back in the blockbuster franchise. Just a month after the second film of the series 'Top Gun: Maverick', which broke all the box office records, Miles Teller, has revaled major news that will surely send fans into a frenzy mode.



During his exclusive chat with Entertainment Tonight, Teller spilt some beans about the next project by revealing that he and Tom had a small chat about the same.

'Top Gun: Maverick' becomes highest-grossing movie of the year globally, soars past $1 billion



"That would be great, but that's all up to TC (Tom Cruise)," he said.



Further, Miller, who plays the role of a pilot Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, said in last, ''It's all up to Tom.''



''I've been having some conversations with him about it. We'll see."



Miller's statement comes a month after director Joseph Kosinski shockingly revealed that Cruise “really didn’t want to” make a 'Top Gun' sequel and reprise his iconic character of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.



During his interview with Polygon, the director said as per New York Post, that. “Basically had 30 minutes to pitch this film … But when I got there, I found that Tom really didn’t want to make another ‘Top Gun.’”

Exclusive! Tom Cruise can do everybody's job, he is terrific, says 'Top Gun: Maverick' producer

Meanwhile, talking about the 'Top Gun: Maverick' box office number, the movie has raked in moolah at the box office ever since the release. The sequel film of the 1986 superhit has crossed the $1 billion mark at the box office globally.



Not only that, but 'Maverick' has also become Tom's first film in his career spanning over four decades to reach the billion-dollar box office collection. The film has also become extra special for Paramount, as it becomes the studio's second-highest-grossing film in the domestic market after 'Titanic' (1997) starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.