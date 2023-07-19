Celebrated Master Chefs pay tribute to culinary icon Tarla Dalal's enduring legacy

Chef Tarla Dalal's impact on the culinary landscape has been truly transformative. Her original recipes, distinctive cooking style, and commitment to making vegetarian cuisine widely available and tasty have had a lasting impression on the food industry.

Her talent and charisma have not only transformed the way people cook but have also inspired many new generations of chefs. Her influence can be seen in the works of many esteemed chefs who have all been inspired by Tarla Dalal’s journey and achievements.

She was the first woman to have a cooking show, a cookbook, and is the only Indian to have won a Padma Shri for her contributions to the culinary arts.

The current crop of Indian chefs like Vicky Ratnani, Ranveer Brar, Saransh Goila, Rakhee Vaswani, Uma Raghuraman, Urmila Jamnadas Asher, Meghna Kamdar and others consider her truly iconic. She has even left a mark on the global map and in the mind of Australian masterchef Gary Mehigan who called her the ‘OG Masterchef’.

Celebrating her remarkable life, ZEE5 is currently streaming Tarla Dalal's inspiring story to the screen through the biopic Tarla. Tarla stars Huma Qureshi in the leading role.





