'Brahmastra' box office: Ayan Mukerji directorial mints over $52 million globally in 25 days

Critics and audience had high hopes from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Brahmastra' and many were expecting that the Ayan Mukerji directorial will end the dry spell of Bollywood at the box office. Today, nearly 25 days after the film's release, can we say that the movie turned out to be a blockbuster? Well, it seems that the film's director Ayan certainly has an answer.

According to him, the film did exceptionally well at the box office, as he has termed it "No. 1 worldwide Hindi movie of 2022".

On Tuesday, Ayan shared a post on Instagram and revealed that the film has collected a worldwide box office gross of Rs 425 crore, which is approximately $52 million.

“#NO. 1 WORLDWIDE HINDI MOVIE OF 2022! THANK YOU !!!HAPPY NAVAMI, EVERYONE !!!#gratitude #brahmastra,” he shared. Alia Bhatt also shared the same update with her fans and followers on Instagram stories. Take a look!

According to Indian Express, the box office reporting for the film has been disputed and Dharma Productions has allegedly released unsubstantiated data which is different from independent trackers. As with the revenue figures, the budget of the film has also been under dispute.

'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' is the first film of the planned trilogy in Ayan's Astraverse. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni alongside Alia and Ranbir. Shah Rukh Khan had a cameo in the first part. According to reports and rumours, the second part will feature Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.