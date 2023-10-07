Box office report: Mission Raniganj and Thank You For Coming get poor opening

This week, Bollywood's new releases, Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj and Bhumi Pednekar's Thank You for Coming, got a slow opening at the box office. Kumar's Mission Raniganj has been all over the headlines for months now, and Bhumi's sex-comedy film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. Despite so much buzz around both films, the films had a poor start.



Helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the film, which also features Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, and Ravi Kishan, minted Rs 2.85 crore (Rs 28.5 million) on its opening day. When compared to Akshay's last release, OMG 2, which raked Rs 10 crore (Rs 100 million) on its opening day, the numbers of the rescue drama are way below the bar. Mission Raniganj is Akshay's second-lowest opening after the actor's Selfiee, released earlier this year.



As per Sachnilk, the film had an overall 11.83 per cent Hindi occupancy on the opening day.



Thank You For Coming to the box office collection



When compared to Mission Raniganj, Bhumi Pednekar's film performance was even more disappointing. The film, starring Kusha Kapila, Shehnaaz Gill, Shibani Bedi, Dolly Singh, Karan Kundrra, and Anil Kapoor, earned Rs 1.06 crore (Rs 10.6 million) on its opening day. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote that the film with the ''A'' certificate has attracted a large share of the audience in urban areas.



Adarsh wrote on X, ''#ThankYouForComing attracts its share of audience at urban centres, despite multiple films [new + holdover titles] to choose from… A good start, considering the smart release strategy [screen count: 550 / limited shows] and ‘A’ certificate… Fri ₹ 1.06 cr. #India biz.''

Both films got a disappointing start at a time when Bollywood films are again dominating the box office, and films like Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, Richa Chadha's Fukrey 3, are attracting huge audiences back to the theatre.



More about Mission Raniganj



Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue has Akshay Kumar playing a mining engineer who rescued 65 miners from a coal field in Raniganj, West Bengal, in 1989. The film is based on an actual incident, and Kumar plays Jaswant Singh Gill, who led the rescue mission and saved the lives of 65 miners.

WION's Shomini Sen gave a positive review to the film, writing, ''Akshay Kumar and director Tinu Suresh Desai have made a film based on a real-life incident before. Rustom was a fictional account of the Nanavati Scandal, and terribly melodramatic. The film though fetched Kumar a National Award that year ( a decision that is debatable). The good news is that Mission Raniganj is not a cringe-fest like Rustom was. The other good news is that if you liked Kumar in Rustom, then you will also like Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. It ticks mostly all the boxes that make for a good survival thriller.'' Read full review here:

More about Thank You For Coming



Directed by Karan Boolani, the film revolves around Bhumi Pednekar's character, Kanika Kapoor. The 32-year-old successful food influencer was born and raised by an open-minded single mother, Ms Kapoor, played by Natasha Rastogi. From her teens to entering her 30s, Kanika is on a mission to find Mr. Perfect, who ticks all the boxes. But, to date, despite several casual sexual encounters and love affairs, she has never experienced orgasm.



Thank You For Coming review-

WION's Pragati Awasthi writes, ''The movie doesn't have much to offer, but it still gives a

very strong message about self-exploration and self-love. All the characters dress impeccably and exude pure south-Delhi vibes in every frame. The witty dialogues and one-liners will make you crackle. The music in the movie is good and sets the vibe of the film in the perfect way.'' Read ful review here:



