Bobby Deol expresses gratitude to fans for showering ‘unconditional love’ on Abrar

Man of the moment, actor Bobby Deol, who has enthralled the audience with his performance in Animal recently, expressed his gratitude to fans in an Instagram post. Deol played Abrar Haque in the film that also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri.



On Tuesday, Deol took to Instagram to express gratitude to his fans for showering love on his character.



He wrote, "Falling short of words to describe this feeling. Grateful to each and every one of you for showering #TeamAnimal & Abrar with unconditional love."



The actor shared a BTS video from the film along with the message. In the video, he also said that Jamal Kudu is his favourite song from the movie. The song featured Bobby Deol and became viral in no time.



He also revealed that if the character has the superpower it would be that he wants to give peace to the world. Deol's character Abrar Haque was the antagonist in the film.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal was released on December 1 and was a blockbuster hit. The film's post-credits scene teased the sequel titled Animal Park, in which Ranbir would potentially have a double role.



And now makers have officially confirmed the film's sequel with an Instagram post on T-Series' handle.



T-Series announced that they are collaborating with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for three films -- Animal Park, Prabhas-starrer Spirit and an untitled film with Allu Arjun.