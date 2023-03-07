B-town marks Holi with celebratory posts: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and more

The whole nation is celebrating the festival of colours, Holi, with great zeal and enthusiasm. Photos and videos of our favourite B-town stars have already started arriving on social media. To mark the special day, celebs are sharing snaps of their colourful celebration on the day of Holika Dahan, which is also called Chhoti Holi. Our feeds are looking vibrant and colourful because of all the amazing posts. Scroll to see how B-town is celebrating the special day!

Kareena Kapoor shared a series of photos on Instagram, which also featured her two adorable sons Taimur and Jeh. In the caption, she wrote, "Can't wait for the nap we're going to have post this fab #holi session (miss you Saifuuu)."

Shahid Kapoor shared a Kabir Singh-themed Holi post and fans couldn't keep calm. In the caption, he wrote, "Holi mood." Check out the funny video below!

Karishma Kapoor also shared pictures from her Holi celebration and wrote, "How it started and how it’s going."

Celebrity couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal also marked the day with a special post. Check it out below!

Seemingly from his farmhouse, Salman Khan posted a selfie on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Wishing ev1 a very Happy Holi."

Alia Bhatt also shared a selfie to wish her fans on Instagram. "Happy Holi from a very rangeeli rani reporting straight from the sets of #rockyaurranikipremkahani," she captioned her picture.

The Hindu festival Holi, which celebrates the beginning of spring and the triumph of good over evil, is predominantly observed in South Asia. It is India's one of the most joyous and vivid festivals. Typically spanning two days, the eve of the Hindu festival is when the traditions commence, but the actual day of Holi is the most anticipated since people throw handfuls of coloured powder (Gulal) at one another playfully.

