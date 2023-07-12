Atlee pens a sweet note for his 'Jawan' Shah Rukh Khan amid great response to Jawan prevue
Jawan prevue was released earlier this week and received a massive thumbs-up from the industry and fans alike. Film's director Atlee praised Shah Rukh Khan in a heartfelt note.
Atlee is all praise for Shah Rukh Khan who will be seen in his film, Jawan. The prevue of the film was released earlier this week amid high expectations and people can't stop swooning over Shah Rukh Khan’s character in the film. Donning various interesting looks in the film, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is looking way different from his recent films.
Shah Rukh Khan praised Atlee and tweeted, “Sirrrrrr!!! Maaasssssss!! Your are da man!!!! Thank u for everything and making sure the A K Meer gave his inputs along with Priya!! Love u all.”
Read what Atlee wrote for King Khan
To this, Atlee replied with a sweet post and wrote, "From reading tales of kings to embarking on a journey with one in real, #Chief I guess I'm living the dream I've always dreamt of. Thank you so much .This film pushed me to my limits, where I gained invaluable lessons along the way. Your passion towards cinema and the amount of hard work you've put in, which I witnessed closely in the last 3 years are inspiring and riveting... Yeh toh bas shuruaat hai Sir. Love you sir. Thanking you once again for this great opportunity on behalf of the entire team. God is very kind to me!! Thank you everyone."
Watch Jawan prevue here:
Everything to know about Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan
The first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee, Jawan also marks Nayanthara’s Hindi film debut along with Vijay Sethupati. The film also features a special cameo by Deepika Padukone. The cast boasts of actors like Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover amongst others.
Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation. It is directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. Jawan will release worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
