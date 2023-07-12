Atlee pens a sweet note for his 'Jawan' Shah Rukh Khan amid great response to Jawan prevue

Atlee is all praise for Shah Rukh Khan who will be seen in his film, Jawan. The prevue of the film was released earlier this week amid high expectations and people can't stop swooning over Shah Rukh Khan’s character in the film. Donning various interesting looks in the film, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is looking way different from his recent films.

Shah Rukh Khan praised Atlee and tweeted, “Sirrrrrr!!! Maaasssssss!! Your are da man!!!! Thank u for everything and making sure the A K Meer gave his inputs along with Priya!! Love u all.”

Read what Atlee wrote for King Khan

To this, Atlee replied with a sweet post and wrote, "From reading tales of kings to embarking on a journey with one in real, #Chief I guess I'm living the dream I've always dreamt of. Thank you so much .This film pushed me to my limits, where I gained invaluable lessons along the way. Your passion towards cinema and the amount of hard work you've put in, which I witnessed closely in the last 3 years are inspiring and riveting... Yeh toh bas shuruaat hai Sir. Love you sir. Thanking you once again for this great opportunity on behalf of the entire team. God is very kind to me!! Thank you everyone."