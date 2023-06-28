Asin and Rahul Sharma separating? Actress deletes photos with husband

Trouble in paradise? Former actress Asin Thottumkal is apparently headed for a divorce after internet sleuths found out that she has deleted all pictures with her husband on Instagram. Asin tied the knot with Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma on January 19, 2016, in a ceremony with both Hindu and Christian rituals. In 2017, they were blessed with a daughter. They named her Arin Ryan.

Reports suggest that not all is well between Asin and Rahul. One of Asin Thottumkal's fan pages addressed her separation rumours from her husband, Rahul Sharma and gave a detailed list of their posts which were deleted from her Instagram. As per reports, Asin deleted all pictures with him including their wedding pictures. Asin went on a deletion spree in February 2023. There is, however, no post on their separation. Neither Rahul nor Asin have addressed this.

The only picture which features Asin and her husband is that of them with Rishi Kapoor in the middle. The photo is captioned, "Rishi uncle..." with a broken heart emoji. Asin shared the picture on April 30, 2020 after Rishi Kapoor’s death.

Asin shares pictures of her daughter regularly

Asin usually posts pictures of her house and daughter. The last picture is from Arin’s birthday on October 4, 2022 as she turned 5. Asin shared beautiful snaps from her birthday. The picture featured the little one wearing a yellow frock and twirling her skirt. Prior to that, Asin shared pictures from her daughter’s fourth birthday celebration. In the pictures, we could spot Arin's superhero-themed birthday celebration, and the little girl was dressed up in a superwoman avatar.