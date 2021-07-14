Amitabh Bachchan's look in 'Goodbye' revealed as pic from set gets leaked

Wondering what Amitabh Bachchan is busy with these days? The actor is working on his next ‘Goodbye’ as an image from the set leaked earlier today.

The picture reveals Big B’s look in the film. It also features actress Rashmika Mandanna.

Amitabh can be seen in a pink shirt with green coloured half jacket while Rashmika is sporting a grey top.

The film went on floors recently and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen alongside Neena Gupta and Rashmika.

‘Goodbye’ is directed by Vikas Bahl and is a Good Co. production. Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment are also backing the movie.

Amitabh Bachchan also has ‘Chehre’ alongside Emraan Hashmi and ‘Jhund’ lined up for release next. He will also be seen in the first film of Ayan Mukerji's sci-fi trilogy ‘Brahmastra’ that will also mark the first film of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt together.