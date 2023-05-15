Amitabh Bachchan takes lift from stranger to avoid traffic jam; netizens ask, 'Where're the helmets?'

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan often shares posts filled with humour and wit on social media. Being an avid blogger, he loves to share special moments from his life with his fans on Tumblr and Twitter. He recently shared a picture on Instagram that made his fans go ROFL.

On Sunday, the actor posted a picture online, in which he is seen taking a bike ride with a stranger. In the caption, he shared an interesting story about his quick commute to work, thanks to a random man.

While sharing the photo, Amitabh wrote in the caption, "Thank you for the ride buddy .. don’t know you .. but you obliged and got me on time to the location of work .. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you capped, shorts and yellowed T-shirt owner. (sic)" Check it out below! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) In the comment section, a fan wrote, "Sir, we love you, but please wear a helmet when you ride a bike. It's not safe."

Another commented, "But sir both of you are without a helmet."

And, a third comment read, "Had always heard Mr Bachchan @amitabhbachchan has always been the most punctual! Can see today what honouring Time truly means to you! I hope actors can learn a thing or two from this!"

Many others praised Big B for showing dedication towards his work and being punctual.

On the professional front, Big B will be next seen opposite Prabhas in the upcoming Telugu science-fiction Project K. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and is expected to release in two parts. The first part of the film will reportedly release in 2024.

He was last seen in Uunchai as Amit Srivastav. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film starred Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta and Sarika.

Disclaimer: This article is a compilation of thoughts and comments posted by netizens and satire doing the rounds on the subject. Ideas expressed above do not reflect the view of WION.

