BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Kate Winslet, Netflix’s Dahmer win big, check out full list here

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Pragati AwasthiUpdated: May 15, 2023, 08:22 PM IST

Kate Winslet-starrer I Am Ruth won the award for Best Single Drama. Twinning in black outfits, Kate and her daughter Mia Threapleton along with the entire team of the drama, took to the stage to accept the trophy. "We did this together, kiddo," Winslet said in her acceptance speech, adding: "There were days when it was agony for [Threapleton] to dig as deeply as she did, and it took my breath away."

The winners of the 2023 British Academy Television Awards (BAFTA) were announced on Sunday in a star-studded night. The much-anticipated award show for British TV stars and shows took place at the Royal Festival Hall in London. The night was hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan. Kate Winslet took the trophy home in the Best Leading Actress category for her commendable performance as a concerned mother in I Am Ruth. The show also starred her real daughter, Mia Threapleton. 

I Am Ruth also won the award for Best Single Drama. Twinning in black outfits, the mother-daughter duo, along with the entire team of the drama, took to the stage to accept the trophy. "We did this together, kiddo," Winslet said in her acceptance speech, adding: "There were days when it was agony for [Threapleton] to dig as deeply as she did, and it took my breath away."

Other stars who won big in the evening were Sharon Horgan, Ben Whishaw, and Lenny Rush.

Check out the full list of winners here:

Best Drama Series

The Responder
Sherwood
Somewhere Boy
Bad Sisters (WINNER)

Best Scripted Comedy

Am I Being Unreasonable?
Big Boys
Derry Girls (WINNER)
Ghosts

Best Miniseries

A Spy Among Friends
Mood (WINNER)
The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe
This Is Going to Hurt

Best Reality and Constructed Factual

Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams
RuPaul's Drag Race UK
The Traitors (WINNER)
We Are Black and British

Best International Show

The Bear
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (WINNER)
Wednesday
Oussekine
Pachinko
The White Lotus

Best Actress

Sarah Lancashire – Julia
Vicky McClure – Without Sin
Maxine Peake – Anne
Billie Piper – I Hate Suzie Too
Imelda Staunton – The Crown
Kate Winslet – I Am... Ruth (WINNER)

Best Actor

Taron Egerton – Black Bird
Martin Freeman – The Responder
Cillian Murphy – Peaky Blinders
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Chaske Spencer – The English
Ben Whishaw – This Is Going to Hurt (WINNER)

Best Female Performance in a Comedy

Taj Atwal – Hullraisers
Lucy Beaumont – Meet the Richardsons
Daisy May Cooper – Am I Being Unreasonable?
Natasia Demetriou – Ellie and Natasia
Siobhán McSweeney – Derry Girls (WINNER)
Diane Morgan – Cunk on Earth

Best Male Performance in a Comedy

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows
Joe Gilgun – Brassic
Stephen Merchant – The Outlaws
Jon Pointing – Big Boys
Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Lenny Rush – Am I Being Unreasonable? (WINNER)

Best Entertainment Performance

Mo Gilligan – The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan
Rosie Jones – Rosie Jones' Trip Hazard
Lee Mack – The 1% Club
Sue Perkins – Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal
Claudia Winkleman – The Traitors (WINNER)
Big Zuu – Big Zuu's Big Eats

Best Supporting Actor

Adeel Akhtar – Sherwood  (WINNER)

Jack Lowden – Slow Horses
Josh Finan – The Responder
Salim Daw – The Crown
Samuel Bottomley – Somewhere Boy
Will Sharpe – The White Lotus

Best Supporting Actress

Adelayo Adedayo – The Responder
Anne-Marie Duff – Bad Sisters (WINNER)
Saffron Hocking – Top Boy
Jasmine Jobson – Top Boy
Lesley Manville – Sherwood
Fiona Shaw – Andor
 

Best Current Affairs

Children of the Taliban (WINNER)
Afghanistan: No Country for Women
The Crossing
Mariupol: The People's Story

Best Daytime

The Chase
The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit (WINNER)
Scam Interceptors

Best Short Form Programme

Always, Asifa
Biscuitland
How to Be a Person (WINNER)
Kingpin Cribs

