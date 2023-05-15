BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Kate Winslet, Netflix’s Dahmer win big, check out full list here

The winners of the 2023 British Academy Television Awards (BAFTA) were announced on Sunday in a star-studded night. The much-anticipated award show for British TV stars and shows took place at the Royal Festival Hall in London. The night was hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan. Kate Winslet took the trophy home in the Best Leading Actress category for her commendable performance as a concerned mother in I Am Ruth. The show also starred her real daughter, Mia Threapleton.

I Am Ruth also won the award for Best Single Drama. Twinning in black outfits, the mother-daughter duo, along with the entire team of the drama, took to the stage to accept the trophy. "We did this together, kiddo," Winslet said in her acceptance speech, adding: "There were days when it was agony for [Threapleton] to dig as deeply as she did, and it took my breath away."

Other stars who won big in the evening were Sharon Horgan, Ben Whishaw, and Lenny Rush.

Check out the full list of winners here:

Best Drama Series



The Responder

Sherwood

Somewhere Boy

Bad Sisters (WINNER)



Best Scripted Comedy



Am I Being Unreasonable?

Big Boys

Derry Girls (WINNER)

Ghosts



Best Miniseries



A Spy Among Friends

Mood (WINNER)

The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe

This Is Going to Hurt



Best Reality and Constructed Factual



Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams

RuPaul's Drag Race UK

The Traitors (WINNER)

We Are Black and British



Best International Show



The Bear

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (WINNER)

Wednesday

Oussekine

Pachinko

Wednesday

The White Lotus



Best Actress



Sarah Lancashire – Julia

Vicky McClure – Without Sin

Maxine Peake – Anne

Billie Piper – I Hate Suzie Too

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Kate Winslet – I Am... Ruth (WINNER)



Best Actor



Taron Egerton – Black Bird

Martin Freeman – The Responder

Cillian Murphy – Peaky Blinders

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Chaske Spencer – The English

Ben Whishaw – This Is Going to Hurt (WINNER)



Best Female Performance in a Comedy



Taj Atwal – Hullraisers

Lucy Beaumont – Meet the Richardsons

Daisy May Cooper – Am I Being Unreasonable?

Natasia Demetriou – Ellie and Natasia

Siobhán McSweeney – Derry Girls (WINNER)

Diane Morgan – Cunk on Earth



Best Male Performance in a Comedy



Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows

Joe Gilgun – Brassic

Stephen Merchant – The Outlaws

Jon Pointing – Big Boys

Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Lenny Rush – Am I Being Unreasonable? (WINNER)



Best Entertainment Performance



Mo Gilligan – The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan

Rosie Jones – Rosie Jones' Trip Hazard

Lee Mack – The 1% Club

Sue Perkins – Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal

Claudia Winkleman – The Traitors (WINNER)

Big Zuu – Big Zuu's Big Eats

Best Supporting Actor



Adeel Akhtar – Sherwood (WINNER)



Jack Lowden – Slow Horses

Josh Finan – The Responder

Salim Daw – The Crown

Samuel Bottomley – Somewhere Boy

Will Sharpe – The White Lotus

Best Supporting Actress



Adelayo Adedayo – The Responder

Anne-Marie Duff – Bad Sisters (WINNER)

Saffron Hocking – Top Boy

Jasmine Jobson – Top Boy

Lesley Manville – Sherwood

Fiona Shaw – Andor



Best Current Affairs



Children of the Taliban (WINNER)

Afghanistan: No Country for Women

The Crossing

Mariupol: The People's Story



Best Daytime



The Chase

The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit (WINNER)

Scam Interceptors



Best Short Form Programme



Always, Asifa

Biscuitland

How to Be a Person (WINNER)

