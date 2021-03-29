Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone wish fans a 'Happy Holi'; read messages

Holi 2021 is special for many reasons as it's probably the first major festival in India that falls in the new year as coronavirus cases have dropped down and the world has started to resume operations relatively.

While many countries seem to be doing better than others, India has shown progress in terms of its handling of the situation. However, as a precautionary measure, Holi has been asked to keep low-key by state governments of the county. Amid all this, Bollywood industry has shared their message of keeping the festival spirit alive while keeping all restrictions of the pandemic in mind.

Akshay Kumar shared a sweet message asking people to celebrate with loved ones and not take the celebrations outside their homes. Check out his tweet here:

Do me a favour let’s not play Holi! Celebrate at home, for your safety and the safety of your loved ones 🙏🏻 Wishing you all a very Happy Holi 🌈 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 29, 2021 ×

Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback image and wrote the lyrics of his popular song:

Kangana Ranaut is busy shooting and thus shared an early video wishing fans as she celebrated Holika Dahan on the eve of Holi.

Deepika Padukone shared a stunning image of herself in tangerine salwar suit and posted a sweet message herself. Check it here:

Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter and extended greetings to fans. He also posted a short animated clip that had an alphabetical 'O' with horns transforming into a colourful 'O' of Holi. The video had a message that read, "The triumph of good over evil. Love. Laugh. LIVE. Happy Holi, beautiful people. Stay blessed."

Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor wrote, "Add colour to life. Wishing you all a Happy and Safe Holi" and sister Kareena shared a video reminiscing her time with Akshay Kumar during the shoot of their film and added another post of little one Taimur as he is seen covered in dry colours.