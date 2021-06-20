Alia Bhatt is looking as cool as ice in Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar shoot

One of the most anticipated photoshoots of the year is here! Ace celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani's calendar raises everyone's curiosity every year and this year is no different.



On Saturday, Dabboo Ratnani unveiled Alia Bhatt‘s breathtaking photo from his 2021 celebrity calendar. As always, taking to Instagram Ratnani shared mesmerising pictures of Alia.



“She’s Some Magic, Some Wild Spirit & A Little Bit of Poetry!! Alluring Beauty Alia Bhatt for @aliaabhatt for #dabbooratnanicalendar2021,” Dabboo captioned the post.

In the pictures, Alia is looking as cool as ice in an aqua blue coloured cutout dress with a plunging neckline. She kept her makeup simple with open loose hair and accessorized her look with neckpieces and rings on her fingers.

Dabboo also teased fans with some behind-the-scenes still and a BTS video. In a video, Alia explained her shot, “As usual it has been super easy, simple and effortless exactly how Dabboo is.''



Besides Alia Bhatt, Ratnani has so far shared the looks of Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sunny Leone, Vidya Balan, Vijay Deverakonda, Tara Sutaria and more.