Ali Abbas Zafar ties knot in private wedding; Bollywood friends wish the 'Bharat' director

‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘Bharat’ director Ali Abbas Zafar is a married man. The successful filmmaker tied the knot in a private ceremony held recently as he took to social media to share a glimpse of his special day.

He shared a picture from his wedding ceremony as he holds his bride’s hand. The couple can be seen dressed in Indian traditional wear.

He captioned the post: “Bismillah” as friends from Bollywood started dropping congratulatory messages. Katrina Kaif whom he directed in ‘Bharat’ commented, Congratulations to u both” while her sister Isabelle Kaif, who is gearing up for her Bollywood debut, wrote, “Congratulations you guys.”

Actor Sunil Grover wrote,“Congratulationssssssssss!!!!” among many other messages wishing them the best.

Ali Abbas Zafar is meanwhile gearing up for the premiere of his OTT debut show ‘Tandav’ featuring Saif Ali Khan in the leading role in what looks like a political drama. It’s set for release on Amazon Prime on January 15.