Akshay Kumar on his experience of shooting Mission Raniganj: This one was a very difficult film to make

Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue has been released worldwide. The film, based on the story of unsung hero Jaswant Singh Gill, has been receiving an extraordinary word of mouth publicity from audiences who were taken on a thrilling and emotional journey into the life of the Indian engineer's passionate effort to rescue 65 coal mine workers.

As thrilling and exciting as the world of Mission Raniganj looks, the making and creation of this world look as thrilling as the film. Its premise indeed makes it a big-screen spectacle.

In a BTS video of the film, Akshay Kumar was seen sharing his experience.

He said, "It was a great honour to play Gill Sahab, who was a great inspiration. This one was a very difficult film to make. Although everything was in control for me. But, for the miners at that time, there was gas, and there was water, and just imagine how they would have managed to perform in such adverse conditions. It was Bharat's very first successful mine rescue mission. A story of a man who never gave up."

Following the film's release, Akshay Kumar shared behind-the-scenes footage that gives an insight into the making of Mission Raniganj.

Akshay Kumar hailed the experience of playing the character of Jaswant Singh Gill as 'fortunate' and shared the BTS video, captioning -

"One word, ‘fortunate’, is what I felt while playing Gill Saab’s character."



Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, the film, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the film attempts to bring to life the coal mine accident that shook not only the nation but also the world. The film captures the relentless dedication of the rescue team, led by Jaswant Singh Gill who helped save lives of 65 miners.

