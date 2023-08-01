Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher bring their A-game for R Balki's next, Ghoomer

Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher are ready to bring their A-game as their upcoming film Ghoomer will release on August 18. Directed and written by R Balki, the film stars Saiyami Kher in the lead role.

In a teaser from the film, Saiyami’s character is a disabled woman who aspires to play for the Indian cricket team. In the next frame, we get a glimpse of Abhishek's character in Ghoomer. He plays the role of Saiyami's coach. In the background, we can hear the actor saying, “Logically, ek hath se koi desh k liye khel sakta hai? No. Lekin yeh life na logic ka khel nahi hai, magic ka khel hai. [Can someone play [cricket] with one hand for the country? No. But this life is a game of magic and not logic].”

Sharing the video, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “Lefty hai? Left hi hai. Ghoomer in cinemas on 18th August…” The trailer will be released later this week.

Ghoomer: Plot and cast

Ghoomer also stars Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in key roles.

Ghoomer went on floors in February 2022. The film will premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 (IFFM). The film tells the story of a paraplegic sports person who excels as a cricketer under the guidance of her coach.

