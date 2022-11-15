Aamir Khan announces hiatus for the first time in 35 years

It was long being speculated if Aamir Khan will feature in the remake of the Spanish film 'Campeones' titled 'Champions'. And with Aamir's latest media interaction, the actor has cleared the air and has revealed that he will be associated with the film in the capacity of a producer and not as an actor. He also revealed that he is taking a break from acting for the first time in 35 years to spend time with his family and kids.

During a recent media interaction in Delhi, Khan said, "When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in that that nothing else happens in my life. I was supposed to do a film after Laal Singh Chaddha called Champions. It's a wonderful script, a beautiful story, and it's a very heartwarming and lovely film. But I feel that I want to take a break, be with my family, with my mom, my kids"

"I feel like I have been working for 35 years and I feel I have been single-mindedly focused on my work… And I feel it’s not fair to the people who are close to me. It’s not fair to me also in many ways. This is the time for me… to experience life in a different way," the 57-year-old star added.

Speaking about his future plans, he shared, "I’m looking forward to the next year, a year and a half in which I’m not actually working as an actor for the first time."

Commenting on his association with the upcoming film 'Champions', he stated, "I’ll work as a producer on ‘Champions’ because I really believe in the film. I’ll approach other actors now to see if they are interested to do the role that I was hoping to do. I’m at that stage in my life where I want to enjoy my relationships."

The actor was last seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which received a lukewarm response from the audience and critics. He will have a cameo appearance in Revathy's 'Salaam Venky', which stars Kajol in the lead role.