5 engrossing web shows to binge watch this monsoon

There is nothing like a melange of engrossing stories to enliven long summer evenings. From crime thrillers to slice-of-life comedy, here is our pick of five shows that will take you on an interesting journey with an assortment of quirky, mysterious, and heart-warming characters.

Farzi

What happens when a brilliant, unemployed artist is pushed by circumstances to forge currency? Will his success make him oblivious to the immorality of his actions or will he realise at some point that the price he is paying for his success is too high? Watch Shahid Kapoor set the screen on fire, at times literally along with partner-in-crime Bhuvan Arora in a breakout performance in Farzi. Vijay Sethupathi plays a driven Special Task Force officer while Amol Palekar plays an idealistic printing press owner. Not to forget the menacing Kay Kay Menon as a criminal mastermind. Watch this Raj & DK entertainer on Amazon Prime.

Dahaad

Vijay Verma plays a psychopathic serial murderer in this procedural drama created by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar and directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi. The central protagonist is a fiery dalit sub-inspector (Sonakshi Sinha as Anjali Bhaati) who obsessively hunts for the man responsible for an unsolved series of deaths in public bathrooms. As she chases the diabolical murderer across Rajasthan's arid landscapes, she also has to deal with sexism, caste discrimination, the pressure to get married, and mixed feelings for her mentor. Watch Dahaad on Amazon Prime.

Hunter-Tootega Nahi Todega

This eight-part suspense thriller is produced by Yoodlee Films and stars action icon Suniel Shetty as ACP Vikram Chauhan who shares an acrimonious relationship with another cop (Rahul Dev) and gets embroiled in the biggest challenge of his life and career when he is accused of murder. As his past shadows him, he desperately tried to find the truth via a missing woman. Will he absolve himself of the murder charge and redeem himself finally? Watch this suspenseful whodunnit, adapted from Saurabh Katyal’s novel The Invisible Woman. You can watch it on Amazon Mini TV.

The Night Manager

The second and final installment of The Night Manager has aired and this adaptation of a British television series based on John Le Carre's novel has ended on a satisfying note. Directed by Sandeep Modi and Priyanka Ghose, the thriller stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Tillotama Shome. The show begins with a tragedy that changes the life of Shantanu 'Shaan' Sengupta, a night manager in a hotel in Dhaka. How a chain of events brings him in contact with a nefarious arms dealer (Anil Kapoor) and leads him to work with Lipika Saikia Rao, a RAW Officer (Tillotama Shome) makes for a compelling watch. It is streaming now on Disney+ Hotstar.

United Kacche

This funny and insightful Yoodlee show revolves around Indians, Pakistanis, and Bangladeshis who are trying to survive in England as illegal immigrants. Known as Kachche, this group lives under the radar of the authorities and tries to help each other through different challenges. They forge friendships that motivate them and soothe their longing for their homes and families. Streaming on ZEE5, this Manav Shah and Dharampal Thakur directorial stars Sunil Grover, Sapna Pabbi, and Nikhil Vijay.

