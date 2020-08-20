Vicky Kaushal, Manushi Chhillar to star in film as part of YRF Project 50

Vicky Kaushal and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar have been roped to star in a comedy film together.

Produced by Yash Raj Films as part of their Project 50 to commemorate the 50-year completion celebration of the banner, they announced, "Manushi has been signed opposite Vicky for the comedy that YRF is producing. She is an outsider but she has already made her mark by winning the Miss World 2017 crown, 17 years after Priyanka Chopra won the award and she got 'Prithviraj' on her merit as she prepared hard and delivered a fantastic audition.”

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar perform puja as 'Prithviraj' shoot begins

As quoted in a report by IANS, the source added that no further details could be shared at the moment on the project.

Meanwhile, Aditya Chopra made an Independence Day announcement that YRF, on the 88th birth anniversary of his father, late filmmaker Yash Chopra, on September 27, will be announcing a massive slate of projects backed by their production house, Yash Raj Films (YRF).

The official announcement of this film and the casting is set to happen on September 27.

YRF's 50th year celebrations starts in 2020 and will stretch through 2021. Aditya Chopra will also reveal the YRF Project 50 blueprint on September 27.