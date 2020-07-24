Priyanka Chopra reacts to Miss India videos when she won Miss World crown; watch

Priyanka Chopra has completed 20 years in the entertainment industry and as her fans look back at her some of her best moments, the star herself chose to compile some of her iconic moments.

While Priyanka had posted an introductory video that she will soon be sharing some videos with her fans, her first video is here and in it she looks back at her crowning moment at the Miss World pageant where she was a winner.

Priyanka celebrated the first milestone moment of her life - when she won the Miss India pageant in 2000. Later that year, Priyanka Chopra was crowned Miss World when she was just 18.

In the video, Priyanka can be seen reacting to the crowning moment. She can be heard saying at one instance, "What am I wearing... first of all? What is this crown of thorns on my head?" she started off and also made a then-and-now observation: "What's with the hair? I had so much hair! When did I lose my hair?"

She was also impressed with the way she handled this question at the Miss India pageant - "If you were God in the garden of Eden, who would you punish - Adam, Eve or Satan?" Priyanka had replied, "Evil is instigated, not created" to which she now reacts, "That's pretty clever... so profound."

While watching the winning moment, she said, "That was crazy. I never, ever expected to win. I wasn't supposed to. I had a train booked and I was supposed to go back and give my board exams. And I had a crown on my head. It was crazy. It's been 20 years and I haven't looked back up until now."

"This is where it all began... If you've never seen these before, you are in for quite a treat," Priyanka captioned her video.

Priyanka Chopra's fellow Miss India winners in 2000 were Lara Dutta and Dia Mirza. While Priyanka won the Miss World title later that year, Lara Dutta was crowned Miss Universe and Dia Mirza won the Miss Asia Pacific title.