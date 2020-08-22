'I need to breathe': Sooraj Pancholi bids adieu to Instagram after severe criticism

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise had re-ignited the nepotism debate on social media and several Bollywood celebrities, filmmakers, the star kids have over the past few months decided to quit social media accounts, to stay away from negativity and toxicity after being subjected to severe criticism.



Now adding to the list, Sooraj Pancholi announced his leave from Instagram. The actor's name is, again and again, being linked to the deaths of the late actor and his ex-manager, Disha Salian. Sooraj has denied all the connections to the cases and also filed a complaint in the Mumbai Police, alleging harassment due to unsubstantiated reports connecting him to Disha and Sushant deaths.







On Friday, the 'Hero' actor deleted all his Instagram post except one that he had posted on his birthday in November 2018. ''See you Instagram! Hopefully will see you someday when the world is a better place. I need to breathe #Suffocated,'' he wrote on his Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, Sooraj also asked for CBI probe in the Sushant's case: "I pray and hope that Sushant's family get the closure they need! They deserve a proper CBI investigation, It has been a long battle for them already! They need to know what happened, and the World needs to know too! #CBIForSSR".