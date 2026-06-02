/'My life was in London, her India': Lalit Modi explains what went wrong with Sushmita Sen

In 2022, news of former IPL chairman Lalit Modi dating Sushmita Sen broke the internet. Many refused to believe it, even after Modi made their relationship official with photos.

After four years, the businessman has finally broken his silence on what went wrong between them that led to their breakup

Lalit Modi reveals why his relationship with Sushmita ended.

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Sushmita Sen’s career was in India, while mine was in London. The distance was not in the former couple's favour. Things may have ended, but Modi had nothing negative to say about Sushmita, who faced a wave of backlash when their relationship was made public and was called a gold-digger.

Addressing the reason behind the breakup, Modi said it was the distance, noting that her career was in India and he was based in London.

“Sushmita was very special to me. She made me grow into a lot of things that I am today. She was extremely special. She was very much part of my life at that time and would have been (even today)… But it was just that the distance was too much for us,” Lalit said.

“Her career was in India, and my life was in London. But it was a very special relationship. I have the fondest memories of her. She is still a very dear friend of mine, and I just wish her all the best. She is an amazing lady with what she has done with two girls. Her parents are very special. As a single mother, she has done a tremendous job in her life. I sit in amazement when I look at her, how she grows. I wish her all the best,” he added.

Sushmita was not a gold-digger, calls himself Diamond digger: Lalit Modi

With a net worth of around $600 million as of 2025, Modi is a prominent figure in both the cricket and business worlds. When he announced his relationship with the former Miss Universe, many were quick to slam her as a gold-digger, a colloquial term for someone who gets into a romantic relationship primarily for financial gain. Responding to this, Modi said that instead of her being a gold-digger, he himself is a diamond digger.

"There wasn’t a time I went out with Sushmita that I had to pay for anything. She paid for everything. I was like a kept boyfriend. So Sushmita is a woman that is very proud, and I’m going to say this very happily, and she is the remarkable lady and the self-made lady, self-made lady, and she will never accept anything from anybody," he added.

The businessman further stated, "So when somebody says she’s a gold digger, no, Lalit was a diamond digger. It wasn’t she was a gold digger. I was hoping that I was a diamond digger as far as she was concerned, because she was truly a diamond. And as far as I’m concerned, she could have anybody on the planet she wanted. It was never about money."