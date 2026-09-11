/Mirzapur: The Movie crosses Rs 200 crore worldwide on day 7, beats Awarapan 2 to enter top 5 grossers of 2026

In just seven days, Mirzapur: The Movie has stormed past the Rs 200-crore milestone globally. The gangster thriller has clinched the 5th spot among the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year, outperforming Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2.

The Divyenndu, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal-starrer film had already made a roaring start at the box office, surpassing Rs 100 crore worldwide in its opening weekend alone.

The film maintained strong momentum through the weekdays without experiencing a major drop in numbers.Propelled by an exceptional response in the mass belts of UP and Bihar, the action thriller minted Rs25 crore on its opening day.

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By its seventh day (Thursday), it continued to hold firm, collecting over Rs10 crore net daily.

Mirzapur: The Movie witnesses massive footfalls in tier-2 cities

After its initial seven-day run, the film's domestic collections reached Rs148 crore net (Rs177 crore gross). The movie has recorded exceptional performance in northern circuits and smaller centres. Single-screen theatres in several tier-2 towns are reporting houseful shows even for afternoon screenings.

On Thursday, Mirzapur: The Movie maintained a 43% overall night show occupancy across India, which surged past 60% in cities like Lucknow, Jaipur, and Bhopal.

Strong global haul

While domestic ticket sales form the bulk of its earnings, international markets have also delivered solid numbers. After a slow start overseas, collections picked up over the weekend. By Thursday, the film generated $3.7 million internationally, primarily driven by North America and the Middle East.

This brings its 7-day total worldwide haul to Rs 213 crore. It stands as the sixth Hindi film this year to cross the Rs 200-crore mark globally and only the third to achieve it within its opening week.

Overtaking Awarapan 2; eyes on Akshay Kumar hits

With its Thursday collection, Mirzapur: The Movie officially entered the top 5 highest-grossing Hindi films of the year. With Rs 213 crore worldwide, it surpassed Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 (Rs212 crore), whose box office pace has slowed down. Meanwhile, devotional film Hanuman Ansh is close behind with nearly Rs193 crore (all from India) and is set to overtake Awarapan 2 this weekend ahead of its international release.

Mirzapur: The Movie is now set to challenge two Akshay Kumar blockbusters—Dhamaal 4 (Rs 224 crore) and Bhooth Bangla (Rs 247 crore)—in its pursuit of the top 3 spots of 2026.

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