/Mirzapur: The Movie crosses Rs 200 crore worldwide on day 7, beats Awarapan 2 to enter top 5 grossers of 2026

In just seven days, Mirzapur: The Movie has stormed past the Rs 200-crore milestone globally. The gangster thriller has clinched the 5th spot among the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year, outperforming Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2.
The Divyenndu, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal-starrer film had already made a roaring start at the box office, surpassing Rs 100 crore worldwide in its opening weekend alone.
The film maintained strong momentum through the weekdays without experiencing a major drop in numbers.Propelled by an exceptional response in the mass belts of UP and Bihar, the action thriller minted Rs25 crore on its opening day.
By its seventh day (Thursday), it continued to hold firm, collecting over Rs10 crore net daily.
Mirzapur: The Movie witnesses massive footfalls in tier-2 cities
After its initial seven-day run, the film's domestic collections reached Rs148 crore net (Rs177 crore gross). The movie has recorded exceptional performance in northern circuits and smaller centres. Single-screen theatres in several tier-2 towns are reporting houseful shows even for afternoon screenings.
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On Thursday, Mirzapur: The Movie maintained a 43% overall night show occupancy across India, which surged past 60% in cities like Lucknow, Jaipur, and Bhopal.
Strong global haul
While domestic ticket sales form the bulk of its earnings, international markets have also delivered solid numbers. After a slow start overseas, collections picked up over the weekend. By Thursday, the film generated $3.7 million internationally, primarily driven by North America and the Middle East.
This brings its 7-day total worldwide haul to Rs 213 crore. It stands as the sixth Hindi film this year to cross the Rs 200-crore mark globally and only the third to achieve it within its opening week.
Overtaking Awarapan 2; eyes on Akshay Kumar hits
With its Thursday collection, Mirzapur: The Movie officially entered the top 5 highest-grossing Hindi films of the year. With Rs 213 crore worldwide, it surpassed Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 (Rs212 crore), whose box office pace has slowed down. Meanwhile, devotional film Hanuman Ansh is close behind with nearly Rs193 crore (all from India) and is set to overtake Awarapan 2 this weekend ahead of its international release.
Mirzapur: The Movie is now set to challenge two Akshay Kumar blockbusters—Dhamaal 4 (Rs 224 crore) and Bhooth Bangla (Rs 247 crore)—in its pursuit of the top 3 spots of 2026.
About Mirzapur
Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serve as co-producers. The film was released theatrically in Hindi and Telugu on 4 September. The star cast features Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, and Divyenndu, with Jitendra Kumar taking over the role of Bablu Pandit from Vikrant Massey. The ensemble also includes Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, and Sonal S Chauhan.