/Metro…In Dino trailer: Navigating life and romance in Anurag Basu style

Looks like Anurag Basu is back with his Midas touch. The trailer of his new film Metro…In Dino is finally out and it looks like a quintessential slice of life Anurag Basu musical. The film, stars an ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, along with Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma and Neena Gupta, and navigates through the ups and downs of love and commitment. A spiritual sequel of Basu’s 2007 film Life…In A Metro, the new film also talks of relationships in the cities of India.

Metro In Dino trailer released

On Wednesday, T-Series dropped the trailer for the film, much to the delight of the fans. The trailer comes days after the film’s first single Zamaana Lage released at an event in Mumbai.



The trailer looks relatable as it talks of modern-day relationships and the complexities that come along the way. The clip shows Aditya and Sara understanding the essence of love and commitment while Fatima and Ali go through their share of ups and downs, navigating through being newly wed to becoming parents.

Konkana and Pankaj play a much married couple who try to rekindle the romance which now been lost. Neena and Anupam are a former couple, now old and wanting to fall in love, but are hesitating as much time has passed.



Just like other Anurag Basu films, this one too is a musical with heartfelt music composed by Pritam, his frequent collaborator.

Watch the trailer of Metro…In Dino here:

Fans react

The trailer was met with much fanfare on the internet, with fans cheering and lauding the film. One fan wrote, “A proper Bollywood movie. Keeping my fingers crossed for this one. Please heal this industry.”



Another fan said, “This trailer proved one thing: Sara and Aditya NEED to do more films together. Their chemistry isa chef’s kiss.”



A third fan lauded the relatability of the stories and wrote, “How beautifully all nuances of love have been portrayed — not just the rosy golden period of blushes and giggles but also the pain, the fears.”

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu, Metro…In Dino will hit the cinemas on 4th July.