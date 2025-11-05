/South Indian film crew ushers in Kashmir's cinematic comeback after Pahalgam attack

Kashmir Valley witnessed a massive blow to the tourism industry after the Pahalgam terror attack. The summer tourism saw one of its worst years, with a dip of over 90 per cent in the tourist footfall. And finally, after months, the tourism industry seems to be on the path to recovery, and a South Indian film crew has begun shooting, transforming the bloodstained site of tragedy into a canvas of light-hearted comedy.

Vimal Krishna's untitled Telugu project is more than a professional milestone—it's a tentative vote of confidence in Kashmir's security and hospitality, with local tourism operators banking on the silver screen to woo back wary visitors.

A 50-member Tollywood crew from Hyderabad, led by the director, arrived in July for reconnaissance and reported zero issues. Now 12 days into their Pahalgam schedule, the team is shooting an unapologetic comedy that flips Kashmir's cinematic legacy from brooding tragedy to effervescent farce.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"I want to thank every Kashmiri for their warmth and support. We're the first crew to film here since the Pahalgam terror attack, and I can assure everyone: it's completely safe. The locals have made us feel at home, and I truly hope tourists will soon return to experience Kashmir's breathtaking beauty. I urge filmmakers everywhere to come and shoot in the Valley." said Vimal Krishna, Film Director.

Before the Pahalgam terror attack, hundreds of film crews had flocked back to Kashmir, shooting movies, ads, and songs amid the Valley's stunning landscapes. The government had bolstered this revival with a new film policy, streamlining permissions and incentives to make shooting in Kashmir effortless for filmmakers.