/Kohrra 2 ending explained: A murder, shocking killer reveal, and heart-breaking twist



The world of Kohrra is back to grip the audience with another whodunnit story, where complexities and corruption exist in the shadow of crime.

Created and written by Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia, and Sudip Sharma, the second season of the slow-burning crime drama revolves around Amarpal Garundi (Barun Sobti), who has been transferred to Dalerpura after working under sub-inspector Balbir Singh (Survinder Vicky). In this season, he assists SI Dhanwant Kaur (Mona Singh) as they work together to solve another heinous crime.

What is Kohrra 2 about?

Much like the first part, this season revolves around two police officers investigating the murder of an NRI woman. A woman named Preet Bajwa (Pooja Bhamrrah), is found dead in the barn of her home. Upon investigation, it is revealed that she had been living with her family after a rift with her husband, who had cheated on her. She was staying at her parents’ house, run by her brother (Anurag Arora), who was under heavy debt. During this time, she continued to make dance videos with her boyfriend, Johnny Malang.

As the story unfolds, more shocking truths related to the murder emerge, exposing patriarchy, broken hearts behind blissful images, and dysfunctional families.

Kohrra 2: Crimes in a blurry world

As Garundi and Dhanwant work tirelessly to solve the case, dedicating every minute and second of their lives to finding the murderer, they must also deal with their personal struggles and past traumas that they are unable to cope with.

Dhanwant is traumatized by the death of her teenage son, leaving her and her husband in a deeply disturbed and depressed state. To fill the void left by her son, she is desperately undergoing IVF treatment in hopes of having another child. Meanwhile, Amarpal’s marriage with Silky is happy at first. However, everything turns upside down when Silky learns that Rajji is pregnant with Amarpal’s child. After discovering this shocking truth, she leaves him.

Parallel to the investigation, the dense and foggy lives of each character demand attention. While every character is connected in some way, the story of Arun (Prayrak Mehta), a migrant worker from Jharkhand searching for his father, Rakesh Kumar, continues to build the tense until the shocking end.

After a fire at Baljinder's farmhouse, bodies are discovered, and the story takes a new turn as the issue of bonded labour comes into focus. It is revealed that laborers had been chained by the Bajwa family for over two decades.

Who killed Preet Bajwa?

Rakesh Kumar was one of the bonded laborers. After being chained like an animal for two decades, he became psychologically unstable. He was brought to the police station under the false accusation of attempting to kidnap a child. Even after being allowed to leave, he returns to the same spot, giving Garundi a hint that he might be one of the laborers who despite being freed, is still imprisoned in his mind.

When Dhanwant learns that he is Rakesh and had been living at the Bajwa house, she takes him there. Rakesh walks to the barn where Preet was murdered. He sits on the floor and tries to tie himself with a chain, showing how he had been kept for over two decades.