/Jeevan Ya Bheema Con review: Arshad Warsi's double role, one wobbly con — a quirky premise that never fully cashes in

Jeevan Ya Bheema Con? arrives in theatres today, ie, September 4, which brings a mix of mistaken identities, a scam, and diamond smuggling. With a cast including Arshad Warsi, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Vijay Raaz, among others, the crime comedy is helmed by Abhishek Dogra. Although the premise promises plenty of chaos and fun, does the film manage to turn it into an unusual setup of an entertaining role till the end?

What's the story of Jeevan Ya Bheema Con?

The film opens at a prayer meeting for the supposedly deceased Jeevan, attended by his wife Yojana Kapoor. After completing the cremation rituals, Yojana heads for home; however, an intruder is already in the house, who is revealed to be her husband, Jeevan Kapooor. The couple had faked his death and replaced his body with that of his doppleganger, Bheema, for collecting an insurance payout.

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The plan initially looked good to implement; however, it faces its first obstacle when a stranger enters his house. Manu is later followed by gangster Vinayak, who is in search of the stolen diamonds. With a couple's carefully planned insurance scam turning into a much bigger mess when an insurance inspector begins investigating the claim. Meanwhile, their landlady Yashika develops an interest in Jeevan and also wants a share of the money.

As the different characters close in on the truth, the insurance scam and Bheema's criminal past collide. Jeevan's attempt to exploit his resemblance to Bheema ultimately leaves him caught between the insurance investigation and Vinayak's criminal world. With fighting amongst each other, it leads to confusion over who is actually Jeevan and who is Bheema; the characters repeatedly try to figure out who is lying to whom. The resolution brings the various misunderstandings together rather than turning the story into a conventional crime thriller.

What works and what does not work?

Arshad Warsi's dual performance is the film's clear anchor; even if it isn't career-best work, he brings enough charm and comic instinct to keep both characters distinct and watchable. Actress Sanjeeda Shaikh holds her own as his partner-in-crime, delivering a performance that mostly lands despite a few shaky scenes. While supporting players Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala, and the late actor Atul Parchure add screen presence, even if their roles don't ask much new of them.

Pooja Chopra's role leans heavily on style over substance, with her performance needing more emotional depth to match the film's stakes. The veteran supporting cast showcases largely familiar beats rather than adding anything fresh. Debutant director Abhishek Dogra's handling of the plot mechanics appears to be where the film loses steam — the premise promises unpredictability, but execution seems to wobble under its own twists.

Much of the film takes place inside one house, which could have created a pressure-cooker atmosphere. Instead, the limited setting eventually starts feeling restrictive. Characters repeatedly enter, make threats, create another lie and restart the cycle, making sections of the narrative feel repetitive. The final stretch doesn't provide enough surprise. By the time the film reaches its conclusion, many of the developments feel easy to anticipate, reducing the impact of what should have been the biggest payoff.

Final verdict

Jeevan Ya Bheema Con? has an entertaining idea at its centre, but the film doesn't fully showcase or capitalise on it. Despite Arshad Warsi playing a double role, alongside the premise of the unusual insurance scam and the strong supporting cast, it keeps the movie watchable. The inconsistent humour, repetitive writing and a predictable climax prevent it from becoming the sharp crime comedy it could have been.

If you're watching it primarily for Arshad Warsi and the light comedy of errors, there is enough here to keep you entertained. But those expecting tightly written suspense and consistently funny situations may find the film underwhelming.

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