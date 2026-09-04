/Uttam Kumar turns 100: PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Bengali cinema's Mahanayak

As the nation celebrates the 100 years of the legendary Bengali cinema's 'Mahanayak' Uttam Kumar, tributes continue to pour in for the icon whose legacy has transcended generations. Joining his admirers, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the late actor, remembering his immense contribution to Indian cinema and the impact of his timeless performances in films such as Saptapadi, Harano Sur, Nayak, and Antony Firingee, which continue to captivate audiences even today.

PM Modi pays tribute to Uttam Kumar

On September 3 (Thursday), PM Modi took to Instagram to share a video of the legendary artist and penned a note for Kumar. In a well-curated montage, PM Modi used his own voiceover, which included scenes from his films and photographs of a versatile actor who earned immense love and respect from the audience and secured a place in the hearts of millions.

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The reel was captioned, "In the pre-Instagram days, a Bengali actor held sway over people’s minds. Today is his 100th birthday. My tribute to Mahanayak!" It further continued with PM Modi's voiceover, which heard him saying, "Uttam Kumar was a versatile actor who became a mainstay in the hearts of his audience. Film lovers say that Satyajit Ray wrote the script of Nayak The Hero with Uttam Kumar in mind. Ray shared how Uttam Kumar played the part with dignity and incredible emotional depth. He worked hard to make sure that the character came alive on screen."

He concluded by saying, “With his ease, Uttam Kumar ji was also known for his philanthropy. I recall that when I was doing a roadshow in Kolkata, I passed by his house and was gifted a painting of him by a fan. I want to extend my deepest tribute to Mahanayak Uttam Kumar ji. May he stay in our hearts forever.”

Also Read: PM Modi pays tribute to Mahanayak Uttam Kumar on his birth centenary

About Uttam Kumar

Uttam Kumar was one of the most celebrated actors in Indian cinema and is widely regarded as the greatest star of Bengali films. Born as Arun Kumar Chatterjee on September 3, 1926, the star completed his schooling at South Suburban School in Kolkata and later attended Goenka College of Commerce and Business Administration for higher education.

In 1948, he took a step forward in his acting career by appearing in Nitin Bose's film Drishtidan. However, it did not do well, and he made his comeback with the 1953 hit film Sharey Chuattar, in which he first starred alongside Suchitra Sen and became a household name.

Over many years, he showcased his screen presence and versatility, earned the title of Mahanayak, and remains an iconic figure in Bengali culture. Kumar acted in over 200 films and delivered several memorable performances in classics such as Saptapadi, Harano Sur, Nayak, and Chowringhee.

Uttam Kumar's contribution to Indian cinema went beyond acting, as he also worked as a producer, director, and playback singer. In 1968, he became the first Indian actor to win the National Film Award for Best Actor for Chiriakhana and Antony Firingee.