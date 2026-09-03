/PM Modi pays tribute to Mahanayak Uttam Kumar on his birth centenary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to legendary Bengali actor Uttam Kumar on his birth centenary, remembering him as a timeless icon whose performances continue to connect with audiences across generations. Widely known as "Mahanayak", Uttam Kumar remains one of the most celebrated figures in Indian cinema. Born on September 3, 1926, as Arun Kumar Chattopadhyay, he left an unforgettable mark on Bengali films through a remarkable career spanning decades.