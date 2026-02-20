/Ghooskhor Pandat controversy: Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey withdraws title, trailer removed after Supreme Court's direction

Ghooskhor Pandat, starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead, has been mired in controversies ever since the announcement was made in Netflix's latest slate of films and series of 2026. The title of the film led to backlash and several cases filed against the makers, which alleged that it was demeaning a certain community. In the latest development, the makers have withdrawn the title and also pulled down the trailer of the film.

Neeraj Pandey pulls down the trailer of the film, and title withdrawn

In an affidavit filed by Neeraj Pandey to the Supreme Court, it stated, “I respectfully submit that the earlier title, Ghooskhor Pandat, stands unequivocally withdrawn and shall not be used in any manner whatsoever,” as per the report of ANI. The statement further stated, "While the new title has not yet been finalised, I undertake that any title that may hereafter be identified and adopted shall not be similar to or evocative of the earlier title in respect of which objections were raised and shall accurately reflect the narrative and intent of the film without giving rise to unintended interpretations."

“I also state that all promotional material, posters, trailers, and public content under the earlier title have already been withdrawn prior to the listing of the present situation,” the affidavit concluded.

SC disposes plea against the makers

A Bench of Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan took on record an affidavit filed by Pandey undertaking that the controversial title would no longer be used “in any manner whatsoever” and that all publicity content carrying the earlier name had been removed.

Recording the developments, the Justice Nagarathna-led Bench closed the proceedings, observing that no further directions were required in the matter. During the hearing, counsel appearing for the makers submitted that the title had already been withdrawn and the controversy surrounding the film should now come to an end.