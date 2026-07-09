/Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj row: Akali Dal to screen the movie in 'every village of Punjab'

Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj is getting a lot of attention. Since it was pulled down from ZEE5, it has triggered a huge debate online, drawing reactions from all sections of society. As the film continues to make headlines, political party Shiromani Akali Dal has now joined the debate, saying it will screen the film ‘in every village and corner of Punjab’.

Directed by Honey Trehan, the movie is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who was kidnapped in the 1990s and was subsequently murdered.

Akali Dal to screen Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj in ‘every village of Punjab’

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Days after the movie was pulled down, the Shiromani Akali Dal announced plans to screen Satluj across Punjab, in every village and corner of the state.

On Wednesday, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal wrote in a post on X that they will screen the film that tells the story of atrocities inflicted on thousands of innocent Sikhs.

“In every village and corner of Punjab, the SAD will screen the film 'Satluj' based on inhuman atrocities inflicted on thousands of innocent Sikh youth and Sikh personalities like Shaheed Bhai Jaswant Singh Ji Khalra during the Congress regime, so that our children and future generations can be thoroughly acquainted with the oppression inflicted,” they said.

Calling the film the true story of a heartbreaking massacre in Punjab, he described it as a “heart-wrenching holocaust'' and fake police encounters.

“Thousands of Sikh youth who were protesting against this heartbreaking massacre in Punjab were martyred in fake police encounters by the brutal Congress government. Now the nation is being prevented from even telling the history of that painful massacre. The Shiromani Akali Dal will never allow this to happen,” he said.

After the movie was pulled down, ZEE5 condemned piracy after copies of the film were shared on social media.

The Satluj row

Directed by Honey Trehan, the movie, earlier titled Punjab '95, revolves around the life of human rights activist Khalra in Punjab when he spoke out about the disappearance of thousands of people during the militancy of the Khalistan Movement.