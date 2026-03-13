/Anupam Kher, Boman Irani’s Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 set to release on THIS date

The Khosla family is coming back to the big screen! Two decades after Dibakar Banerjee gave us Khosla Ka Ghosla, the film’s part 2 is coming on the big screen. Filming for Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 is already underway, and the film will release in August 2026. According the film’s team, Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 will release during the festival of Raksha Bandhan.

When will Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 release

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a poster which had the release date on it. The film will release on August 28. The caption read, “CULT CLASSIC RETURNS – KHOSLA KA GHOSLA 2 TO RELEASE ON 28 AUG 2026…”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"The much-loved cult classic film #KhoslaKaGhosla is officially making a comeback with its sequel, #KhoslaKaGhosla2, which arrives in cinemas on 28 Aug 2026 [#RakshaBandhan]. Directed by Prashant Bhagia, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath, and Raj Hiremath," the post further read

About 2006 film Khosla Ka Ghosla

The original film Khosla Ka Ghosla, released in 2006, was directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film skillfully tackled land mafia in Delhi. The film was a light-hearted comedy and featured Anupam Kher, Vinay Pathak, Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey, Parvinn Dabass, and Tara Sharma in key roles.

More about Khosla Ka Ghosla 2

In January this year, Anupam Kher shared that he wrapped a schedule for Khosla Ka Ghosla 2. The film will mostly feature the original cast reprising their roles. Kher posted a video on Instagram featuring glimpses from the film's sets, showcasing the actor in his beloved character, Khosla.

Joining him in the photo were his co-stars Ranvir Shorey, Kiran Juneja, and Parvinn Dabass - the ones who portrayed his sons in the first film. Actor Tara Sharma, who was a part of the original film, also joined the cast for the upcoming sequel. Boman Irani, who will reprise his character as Khurana, also featured in the video.

"SCHEDULE WRAP OF #KKG2!! As I finish 90% of my work for #KhoslaKaGhosla2 my heart is full of gratitude! It has been an exhausting but an EXHILARATING experience! This is going to be an EPIC sequel to an OG #CultClassic! This time the con is bigger than the biggest! A huge Thank you to each and every cast member (You ALL are Great), all the technicians, writers, director, producers and unit members for their love, warmth and support! Looking forward to meeting you again. Happy rest of the shooting!! Love always!" Anupam had written.