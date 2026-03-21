/7 Years of Kesari: Director Anurag Singh talks about devastating set fire, talks about financial loss

National Award-winning filmmaker Anurag Singh, who made a powerful entry into Hindi cinema with the blockbuster Kesari, recently opened up about one of the most challenging moments during the film’s production. His directorial, widely regarded as one of Indian cinema’s most iconic portrayals of patriotism, struck a deep chord with audiences upon its release, and today it is marking its 7th anniversary.

Speaking about the unexpected crisis while filming the climax, Singh revealed that the original set of Kesari caught fire when nearly two weeks of shooting were still pending.



“Our set of Kesari caught fire. We still had almost 15 days of shoot left when the fire broke out. Fortunately nobody was hurt and there was only financial loss,” he recalled.

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Despite the setback, the filmmaker said the unwavering support from the film’s team helped them push forward. The film was headlined by Akshay Kumar and produced by Akshay along with filmmaker Karan Johar. “Akshay sir and Karan sir were my producers and both of them said whatever happened, happened. Let’s move on, let’s finish the film,” Singh shared.

He further added “We did another schedule. Akshay sir gave us fresh dates. We created another set in Film City, and the climax is actually shot in Film City and not Wai (Maharashtra),” Singh explained.

He added “And in this way, for a producer to back you like this, no worries, whatever happened we will figure it out, let’s build a new set and shoot, that dedication inspires you. It gives you extra energy when you realise your actor-producers are standing with you,” he said.