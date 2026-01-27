/2,200 pages for a PhD? Scholars call out the unrealistic thesis scene in Tere Ishk Mein, questions accuracy

Kriti Sanon and Dhanush’s film Tere Ishk Mein has become a topic of discussion among PhD students across social media. But why? Because of a scene in which Kriti’s character, Mukti Beniwal, claims to have submitted a whopping 2,200-page thesis. This has led many to question the film’s academic accuracy.

Released on November 28, the movie, directed by Aanand L Rai, features Dhanush and Kriti in a confused love story. Months after its theatrical release, the movie is now available on Netflix.

Why are PhD students calling out Sanon and Dhanush’s movie over the 2,200-page thesis?

On January 23, the love saga was released on Netflix, and within a few days, several PhD students began making jokes about the movie over a scene where Kriti’s character talks about submitting a 2,200-page thesis.

This scene has sparked a huge conversation among netizens, who have been questioning the academic accuracy shown in the film.



Expressing disbelief over the 2,000-page thesis, many questioned how the movie had turned Phd into a joke.

Speaking about cinematic liberty, another X user asked the makers to be a bit more realistic.

A 2,200-page-long thesis is nearly ten times longer than the average thesis submitted by a PhD student.

Another user wrote,''Welcome to Episode 1 of WTF Did I Just Watch?! Today, we talk about #TereIshkMein, where even after accounting for the lack of rationality expected in Bollywood, some questions remain: Why is Mukti’s PhD thesis 2,200 PAGES LONG? That’s 10x the size of a regular thesis. 1/6🧵.''

Calling 2200 pages thesis unbelievably ridiculous, another PhD holder, Sureskkumar P.Sekar said that writing a thesis is so hard and despite writing every single day for four years, he said that he submitted a 385-page PhD thesis.

The movie revolves around Mukti(Sanon), a Delhi University student, who wants to do her PhD in how violent behaviour can be transformed by counselling and therapy. After she was not able to convince her professors about her topic, she finds Shankar (Dhanush), a local goon, who is not able to control her anger. He's the perfect case study. However, things change, and they fall in love.

The movie received negative reviews from audiences for its portrayal of love. However, despite this, it still managed decent box office numbers.

