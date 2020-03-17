Veteran Hindi film star Dilip Kumar in self quarantine over coronavirus fear

As the world braces with coronavirus pandemic with record numbers of people turning positive for COVID-19, it’s better to be safe than be sorry!

Veteran Hindi film actor Dilip Kumar has thus self quarantined at home as he posted a tweet for his fans, reassuring everyone that his wife Saira Banu has worked tirelessly to ensure that he doesn’t catch infection.

In a tweet, he posted, "I am under complete isolation and quarantine due to the #CoronavirusOutbreak. Saira has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection."

Dilip Kumar has a previous history of pneumonia and other respiratory illnesses.

As of now, there have been 114 cases of coronavirus in the country. Many states in India have shut down public places including monuments, schools, colleges, cinema halls, and other such places. The government has also been informing people to stay away from public places.