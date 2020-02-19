Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone recreate iconic couple Kapil Dev and Romi Dev for Kabir Khan's '83'

Bollywood's most loved couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recreate one of Indian cricket's iconic couple Kapil Dev and his wife Romi in a new still from the upcoming film '83'.



Kabir Khan's '83' is based on the Indian cricket team's historic World Cup win and is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Ranveer plays legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in the film and his wife Deepika will essay his reel wife in the film., The actress will be seen playing Romi Dev's character in the film.



On Wednesday, Ranveer and Deepika shared the first look of their characters from the film on their respective social media handles.

"To be able to play a small part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honour. I've seen very closely the role a wife plays in the success of her husband’s professional and personal aspirations in my mother and 83 for me in many ways is an ode to every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own...#thisis83" Deepika wrote on Instagram.

This will be the couple's first film together post their wedding in November 2018. Deepika is also one of the co-producers of the film.



Earlier, Ranveer introduced each of his teammates from the film with posters from the film. Tahir Raj Bhasin will be playing Sunil Gavaskar.



The film is slated to release on April 10.