'If you've recovered from COVID19, you are a Corona warrior' writes Ajay Devgn asking people to donate blood

Ajay Devgn and several other Bollywood stars have come together to ask those who have recovered from coronavirus to donate blood to those who might need it.

In an appeal to general public, Bollywood actor tweeted, “If you’ve recovered from COVID19, you are a Corona warrior. We need an army of such warriors to overcome this invisible enemy. Your blood contains the bullets that can kill the virus. Please donate your blood, so others, especially the serious ones can recover.”

— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 19, 2020

Soon after, he was followed by other stars including Hrithik Roshan and Varun Dhawan who posted a similar appeal. The two actors posted the same message on their social media profiles asking. Their post read: “Mumbai’s Kasturba Hospital is on a mission that needs the support of all those who have successfully recovered from the Coronavirus.”

Previously, Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra participated in One World concert along with international stars as part of WHO’s team. The Hindi entertainment industry has been sharing several video messages urging fans to stay indoors in order to fight against novel coronavirus.