As film industry shuts down amid COVID-19 scare, Producers guild come forward to help daily wage earners

The outbreak of coronavirus has led to shutting down of several production houses temporarily. Shoots of TV series, films and web series have also been called off for some time in India. Owing to the shutdown, a lot of workers who are daily wage earners on film sets have gotten effected.



On Tuesday, Producers Guild of India (GUILD) announced to establish a relief fund for these daily-wage workers involved in the entertainment industry whose livelihoods have been hit by COVID-19 pandemic.

The press release which was tweeted by film critic and analyst Taran Adarsh declared that the PGI "would set up a Relief Fund for daily wage earners impacted by the complete shutdown of film, television and OTT productions owing to the COVID-19 epidemic."

IMPORTANT... Producers Guild of India announce Relief Fund for daily wage earners impacted by complete shutdown of film,

television and OTT productions...

Siddharth Roy Kapur, president of Producers Guild of India, said that "in light of the complete shutdown of all production-related activity for the foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there is bound to be a significant impact on the lives and livelihoods of daily wage earners in the industry. Therefore, the Producers Guild has decided to set up a Relief Fund to help support those most affected by the shutdown."



"We would encourage the entire fraternity to contribute to the Fund, to ensure that we can do all we can to minimise the disruption in the lives of our valued colleagues and associates in this difficult time," Kapoor added.



Meanwhile, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees has also come forward to help those in need of financial assistance in these times.



In a statement issued to the press, the Federation has stated that it would be organizing the distribution of ration and basic materials of daily needs for the needy members of all its affiliates.



The statement which was Tweeted by Adarsh, declared that the distribution will go on for a whole week beginning from Sunday 22nd March 2020.

IMPORTANT... FWICE to distribute ration and basic material of daily needs to needy members of its affiliates...

The organization then went on to notify the beneficiaries that "the distribution will happen in Filmistan Studios Goregaon West on Sunday the 22.03.2020 from 11:00 AM onwards till 5:00 PM."