'Black Widow' final trailer out, reveals Natasha's arch enemy Taskmaster

The final trailer of 'The Black Widow' is here and it gives a glimpse of Natasha Romanov's origin and her family.

Not much is known about Natasha Romanoff's(Scarlett Johansson) origins. She has been one of the Avengers and but unlike others, her past is always been shrouded in secrecy until now.

The final trailer shows how the red room- an intensive training camp- teaches young girls to be fierce and daredevil spies. The trailer also gives a glimpse of Natasha's arch-enemy taskmaster who is responsible for brainwashing an entire new breed of soldiers.

Natasha along with sister Yelena (Florence Pugh)set out to take him down for good.

The trailer leans heavily into the relationship between Yelena and Natasha, and fans of Pugh will be delighted to see that she’s just as charming in the role as she is in prior films she’s done.

David Harbour plays Alexei — The Red Guardian, a sort of Russian Captain America — and Rachel Weisz plays Melina- part of Natasha's family.

The film is set to release in America on May 1 and is the first stand-alone film on Black Widow.