Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr: List of best looks from his movies

Today our beloved Iron-Man turned 56. While the world knows Robet Downey Jr for his Iron Man character, here are some other characters he has given life to.



Millianials who have loved the spiky look of MCU Tony Stark, and don't want to get over it and would have never imagined him playing a soldier with all dusky colour. Here's to surprising you more:



Zodiac

In the movie, Robert Downey Jr. steals the movie by playing a journalist Paul Avery. His messy hair with a french beard was enough to hold audience for the movie.



Soapdish

In the 1991 movie, Robert Downey Jr played the character of David Seton Barnes who is a writer, with a chocolate boy look, who is always worried about making sure his show is acceptable.

Natural Born Killers

He played the self-serving tabloid journalist, with heavy beard and rough look. The movie was one of the best movie of Downey's career.





Trophic Thunder

In the movie 'Trophic Thunder', Robert Downey Jr essayed the role of an actor who was forced to be a soldier.





Charlie

This is a biopic movie in which Robert essayed the character of iconic star Charlie Chaplin. He even got his first Oscar nomination for the role.

Dolittle

After sacrificing his life in 'Avengers Endgame', Robert Downey Jr returned with the movie 'Dolittle' and played a totally different character Dr. John Dolittle, who have a ability to communicate with animals.





