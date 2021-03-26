Bindi Irwin announces birth of baby girl, shares her unique name

Bindi Irwin, daughter of the late conservationist and television personality Steve Irwin, gave birth to her first child with husband Chandler Powell recently.



On Friday, the 22-year-old conservationist announced the news on her Instagram that they have welcomed her third member on Thursday, March 25- which was also their first wedding anniversary.



In the sweet Instagram post, one picture shows the couple smiling while looking at their little baby girl and the second picture featured a onesie with a koala on it.



''March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter''.The post reads.

Explaining the unique name of the baby, they wrote "Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior''.Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad.”



“There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl,” she added. “She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed.”

Bindi announced her pregnancy on Instagram back in August last year. "Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021!", she wrote.



Bindi and Chandler tied the knot in a ceremony at Queensland’s Australia Zoo on March 25 last year, when the entire world was shutting down due to coronavirus lockdown.