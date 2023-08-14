Billy Porter calls Anna Wintour 'bi**h' over Harry Styles' Vogue cover: ‘You’re using my community’

It's been more than three years since Harry Styles's Vogue cover came out, but Billy Porter is still very much angry, just like he was when Harry became US Vogue's first-ever solo male cover star in 2020.



Styles became the first male model for the famous magazine and grabbed a ton of attention for wearing a dress in the shoot. The cover became the talk of the whole world and drew mixed reviews. However, the shoot didn't sit well with the Pose star, who is known for his extraordinary fashion sense.



Three years after the cover release, Porter has once again addressed the matter, as he went on to slam Vogue editor Anna Wintour and the decision to feature a white and straight person on the historic cover.

During his recent conversation with The Telegraph, Billy went on to reveal that a few months before the cover was released, he had a chat with Anna.



“That bi**h said to me at the end, ‘How can we do better?’ And I was so taken off guard that I didn’t say what I should have said,” Porter told the publication recalling the coversation.

He added, “Use your power as Vogue to uplift the voices of the leaders of this de-gendering of fashion movement … Six months later, Harry Styles is the first man on the cover.”

Talking further, Billy added that he doen't blame the ''Watermelon'' singer for the cover.

"It’s not Harry Styles’ fault that he happens to be white and cute and straight and fit into the infrastructure that way … I call out the gatekeepers,” Porter said.

“He's (Styles) white and he’s straight. That’s why he’s on the cover. Non-binary blah blah blah blah. No. It doesn’t feel good to me. You’re using my community — or your people are using my community — to elevate you. You haven’t had to sacrifice anything.”

Why Billy Porter is angry?



Porter has been known for taking the fashion game a step ahead predominantly gender-neutral fashion. His velvet tuxedo black gown at the Oscars went on to become one of the most iconic looks in the Academy's history. Not only this, but he has stepped out on several occasions wearing elaborate gowns and dresses. Despite all of this, Harry was chosen to represent fashion.



"I changed the whole game," Porter told The Sunday Times back then. "And that is not ego, that is just fact. I was the first one doing it and now everybody is doing it."

"I'm not necessarily convinced, and here is why: I created the conversation (Non-binary fashion), and yet Vogue still put Harry Styles, a straight white man, in a dress on their cover for the first time."

Porter said that he did not want to drag Styles but was actually upset with Vogue, questioning whether the singer "is the one you’re going to try and use to represent this new conversation."

"He doesn’t care, he’s just doing it because it’s the thing to do. This is politics for me. This is my life," Porter insisted. "I had to fight my entire life to get to the place where I could wear a dress to the Oscars and not be gunned down. All he has to do is be white and straight."



