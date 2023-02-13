Big Boss Season 16 Winner MC Stan takes home glamourous trophy, ₹31 Lakhs & Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Big Boss declared MC Stan the winner of season 16 after 19 long weeks of the reality show. Shiv Thakare was the runner-up for Big Boss 16. Priyanka Chahar-Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, and Archana Gautam were the other finalists on the reality show hosted by Salman Khan.

MC Stan, the winner of Big Boss 16, won a glamourous trophy, a whooping cash prize of ₹31,80,000 and a Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

Former contestants also attended the finale and showcased their journeys through grand acts. Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, Nimrit Kaur and Sumbul Touqeer Khan celebrated their friendship on the final episode of Big Boss 16.

Bharti Singh also appeared on the show and tickled Salman Khan's funny bone. Later, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel joined Salman Khan to talk about their upcoming movie, Gadar 2.

Many people believed MC Stan would not win the show due to his game strategy. However, in the last few weeks, MC Stan got the hang of the show and started enjoying it. MC Stan has grown his fanbase during his journey on Big Boss, including fights, friendships, and raw talent.

Through the course of Big Boss 16, MC Stan proved a participant does not need a loud voice or a love angle to win Big Boss 16. Stan's friends have stood beside him throughout the show. Their 'Mandali' is one of the most cherished groups in the history of Big Boss 16.

Abdu Rozik, one of the most loved contestants on Big Boss, dressed as Tara Singh and danced to some tunes with Salman Khan. Later, Sunny Deol lifted Abdu. Abdu also revealed that he purchased a miniature of the Taj Mahal for Ameesha.