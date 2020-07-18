Bhumi Pednekar pens heartfelt note on her 31st birthday, 'grateful to have a job I love'

Bhumi Pednekar turned a year older on Saturday and the actress shared a glimpse of her midnight celebration at home on Instagram.

In the pictures, Bhumi sports a bright smile on her face and can be seen eating cake. In her caption, Bhumi wrote she is 'grateful' for whatever she has achieved and for all the love she has garnered over the years.

''As I turn a year older, all I can think of is how fortunate & grateful I am. To be surrounded by such love and support. To have such incredible people in my life. To be able to follow my passion and have a job that I love. To have the love the audiences give me. To be able to give back and work towards making this world a better place. To have the means to protect the ones I love. I am so grateful for everything. With everything happening around us, am so so overwhelmed by the love that everyone has shown... Thank you so much #gratitude #thankyou, '' the actress captioned the photo.

Meanwhile, a number of Bollywood celebrities wished her on the occasion. Last year, Bhumi has delivered three back-to-back hits with 'Saand Ki Aankh', 'Bala' and 'Pati Patni aur Woh'.

