Bhojpuri actor Akanksha Dubey found dead, suicide suspected

Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey was found dead in a hotel in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. As per the reports, the actress has died by suicide. She was 25.



Akansha was in the city to shoot her upcoming project. The actress's body was found hanging from the fan with a piece of cloth in the room of the hotel where she was staying.



The senior police officer has said, as per the PTI, "The family members of the deceased live in Mumbai. They have been informed about the incident. No suicide note has been recovered from her room. Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide."



The body has been sent for post-mortem and the police are investigating the case.



Akansha is a well-known face of Bhojpuri cinema. She has starred in several films including, Mujhse

Shaadi Karogi (Bhopuri), Veeron ke Veer among others.

She was an ardent social media user with a following of 1.7 million on Instagram. She kept on updating her profile regularly with photos and 'reels'. A few hours before her death, the actress shared a video of her dancing.



Soon after the news of her death was confirmed, her fans and friends from the industry took to social media to pay condolences.

Actress Rani Chatterjee commented: "Can't believe seeing this news. What should I write, it is not right to end your life like this. May your soul find peace wherever it is, which it could not find in this world, it could find in heaven. It is hurting a lot! Om Shanti! #rip #aakanshadubey,"

Shocked by her death, one user commented on her post: ''Unbelivble this is not a sucide.''