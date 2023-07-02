Bebe Rexha wears safety goggles at concert after being hit with a phone

American singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha got badly injured last month when a concertgoer threw a phone at her. After a short break, the singer returned to the stage, and this time she gave her safety a top priority as she donned a pair of glasses while performing on Friday night in Los Angeles.

At her Best F*n Night Of My Life Tour gig, Rexha stepped out wearing a blingy outfit that featured a glittery blue top with matching pants and gloves. What attracted everyone's attention were her safety goggles.

While performing, the singer also told the concertgoers two rules for the night: ''Don’t throw phones and have fun''. Several clips of the singer performing wearing goggles went viral on social media. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 102.7 KIIS FM (@1027kiisfm) × Reacting to her unique accessory, one fan wrote, ''Wearing them safety glasses cause she ain’t playing no more.''

As per the Daily Mail, a security guard was posted just out of sight in case someone stepped out of line, according to observers.



Rexha gave an outstanding performance. She opened the night with the energetic number ''I'm Not High, I'm in Love'' and went on to sing songs like ''Miracle Man'', ''I'm a Mess'' and ''Sacrifice''.

Last month, the singer sustained a serious injury after a fan threw a phone at her while she was walking on the stage at The Rooftop at Pier 17. Later, Bebe gave her fans an update by sharing a picture of the injury and wound. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "I'm good". View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bebe Rexha (@beberexha) × As per People, a man named Nicolas Malvagna was accused of throwing the phone. He was arrested at the venue, and charged with assault for using his cell phone as a weapon.

