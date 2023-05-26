Barbie trailer out: Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie's film looks extremely promising

Hello Barbie, let’s go party or not! Warner Bros. dropped a brand new trailer for its upcoming film Barbie, starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in the leading roles of Ken and Barbie. While the film’s plot has been kept under wraps until now, the trailer teases what Greta Gerwig’s recent film is all about.

Bored of their Barbieland where all girls are Barbies and all boys are Ken, Margot and Ryan’s characters, leave their wonderland and venture beyond the borders of their home – only to get a shock of their lives. Margot punches a man who slaps her butt on Venice beach and she and Ken then end up in jail as they get some LAPD mugshots. Up for release on July 21, the Barbie trailer shows how people react to an actual Barbie walking on their streets while Barbie can’t believe how people beyond the borders of Barbieland live.

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon last year when the first set of pictures from the film’s set went viral, Margot Robbie said, “I can’t tell you how mortified we were, by the way. We look like we’re like laughing and having fun, but we’re dying on the inside. Dying. I was like, this is the most humiliating moment of my life”

“I knew that we had some exteriors to shoot in L.A. I knew once you were doing exteriors, you’re gonna get papped. There’s probably going to be a little crowd of people who are going to take notice because, you know, we stand out a little bit in those outfits. So I knew there was going to be a little bit of attention, and probably some photos would get out there, but not like it did,” added Robbie.

Watch the Barbie trailer here:

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is set to feature a star-studded cast, including Will Ferrell, Connor Swindells, Nicola Coughlan, Emerald Fennell, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, America Ferrera, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Sharon Rooney, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya, Jamie Demetriou, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Simu Liu, Scott Evans and Ncuti Gatwa.

Greta Gerwig has directed the film and also co-written the script with her husband, Noah Baumbach. The film is a co-production by Mattel Films, Heyday Films and Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment. Josey McNamara from LuckyChap and Ynon Kreiz from Mattel serve as executive producers.

