Ayushmann Khurrana looks like El Professor as he plays 'Bella Ciao' from 'Money Heist'

How talented is Ayushmann Khurrana! The man has earned several accolades for his acting, is a known singer and even plays the piano like a dream. In a video posted on Instagram recently, Ayushmann can be seen playing the song 'Bella Ciao' from the popular Netflix series 'Money Heist'. The actor who is a fan of the character El Professor from the series, wire glasses similar to him and aced the song and the look completely.



Sharing the video, he wrote, “I want to be the professor. That’s why I’m wearing similar glasses and playing Bella Ciao. I want to put this out in the universe. Hello reverent filmmakers, are you listening? Please! I’m dying to do something like this. I’m itching to go on sets and work, like each and every human on this planet. We all want to go out and work. But patience is a virtue they say. Till then Bella Ciao. #MoneyHeist.”

If 'Money Heist' is ever remade in India, we know who should be cast in the professor's role now. The man has said it himself!



Ayushmann has been sharing videos on poetry and spreading awareness about the coronavirus pandemic on his social media accounts regularly ever since India has been in lockdown.