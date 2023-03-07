Avril Lavigne spotted kissing Tyga at Paris Fashion Week days after confirming break up with Mod Sun

Did Avril Lavigne confirm her new romance with Tyga at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week? The duo showed some PDA at a Paris Fashion Week party which was hosted for actress Hunter Schafer's new campaign with Mugler. Avril, 38, was seen dressed in an oversized Vetements hoodie and black over-the-knee boots and was seen spending quality time with the rapper, 33, throughout the party.



Just weeks earlier, a representative of Avril Lavinge confirmed her break up with Mod Sun, her fiance of nearly one year.



On Monday night, Tyga and Avril remained stuck to each other throughout. At one point Tyga leaned in and kissed Avril as she wrapped her arms around his neck. The pair were photographed holding hands as they made their way through the crowd that night.

🚨 | Avril Lavigne confirms her relationship with rapper Tyga#TTJFCAvrilLavigne pic.twitter.com/ZkDNILvrdJ — Avril Lavigne News (@AvrilNewsFans) March 6, 2023 ×

Earlier in February, prior to confirming the breakup, Avril was spotted at a dinner with Tyga and friends in Malibu, California. Back then a source close to both Avril and Tyga had stated that the two were just friends. Fans had been speculating a romance between the two since mid-February when photos of their outing surfaced online.

Now, a month later the two seem to have taken their relationship to the next level and somewhat confirmed to the world that they were indeed dating. Earlier this month, Avril and Tyga attended Courrèges' fashion show in Paris, though they did not pose for photos together.