Ashton Kutcher tells Topher Grace about Tanya Roberts being alive

Ashton Kutcher brought the good news about Tanya Robert being alive to 'The 70s Show' co-star Topher Grace's notice.

Kutcher replied to a tweet Grace wrote believing the show's Tanya Roberts had died after her rep mistakenly said over the weekend before retracting the statement on Monday. Grace had tweeted kind words remembering their 'That 70s Show 'costar on Monday.

I was so sad to hear that Tanya Roberts has passed away. She was a Bond girl, one of Charlie’s Angels, and truly a delightful person to work with. I had never acted before and, to be honest, a little nervous around her. But she couldn’t have been kinder. We’ll miss you Midge. pic.twitter.com/ewqDS3Radb — Topher Grace (@TopherGrace) January 4, 2021 ×

Replying to the tweet, Kutcher said, 'yo bro she's not dead,' after which the actors exchanged memes from the show expressing their relief on Roberts' condition.





yo bro she's not dead — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) January 5, 2021 ×

He also tweeted the news to the show's Debra Jo Rupp, who wrote, 'Tanya had a big deep hearty laugh. She was all instinct and beauty. In the first season of 70's we had a scene in the kitchen, drinking cocktails and laughing together.



Kutcher, who shares kids Wyatt, six, and Dimitri, four, with wife Mila Kunis, 37, (also an alum of That '70s Show) helped spread the word after her publicist Mike Pingel told CNN Monday that Roberts is still alive, attributing the mistake to a miscommunication with her partner Lance O'Brien. The update on Roberts comes more than a week after she was hospitalized on December 24 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Roberts is best known for her roles in hit TV series 'Charlie’s Angels' and 'That 70's Show'. In 1985, Roberts shot to fame as a Bond Girl as she appeared opposite Roger Moore in 'A View To A Kill'.